Delegates from Saudi Arabia, small island countries, China and India converged at the office of the top negotiators, demanding to be seen as time ran down over the weekend at the United Nations climate summit in Turkey. "Several countries would like to speak to the presidency," one of the delegates told a guard. "You need to be inclusive," insisted another.

Eventually, the diplomats were allowed upstairs for closed-door meetings with ministers from Turkey and Australia, co-leaders of the COP31 summit. Their exchange of grievances — and some ultimatums — over a proposed agreement meant to cap off the two-week conference resulted, by Sunday, in a grim milestone: no final deal on a new declaration to unite the world against rising temperatures.

It's not the first time the Conference of the Parties, as these annual UN talks are known, has failed to adopt a final declaration. But the failure at COP31 ends a five-year streak of more obvious displays of consensus even as the planet is on track to breach a critical 1.5C threshold for warming set out in the Paris Agreement. The outcome underscores the limits of a decades-old diplomatic process designed to steer the world's fight against climate change just as multilateralism is being strained by wars, economic uncertainty and rising populism that prioritises domestic interests over collective action. A series of clashing red lines brought COP31's signature pact to failure. For years, the European Union and vulnerable nations have played the role of consensus-builders by backing final bargains partly in order to keep the UN process inching ahead. This time, however, the faction moved towards defiance and rejected a proposed deal that enshrined carbon capture technology at the behest of Saudi Arabia's negotiators.

Russia, meanwhile, ruled out any mention of fossil fuels in a final decree — effectively rejecting a key requirement for Switzerland, Panama and other nations who insisted the summit should agree to accelerate the world's transition off coal, oil and gas. Even UN-backed reports on bedrock climate science became divisive. Saudi Arabia, Kenya and other nations objected to efforts to compel the delivery of three key science reports before the 2028 conference formally takes stock of the world's climate progress. And there were no financial deals meant to help developing nations pursue economic growth without fossil fuels and manage climate disaster. The European Union had pre-emptively ruled out any new finance before COP31 talks began. Even setting a deadline to enumerate the details of a previous pledge for adaptation support proved too much.

Turkey, which served as COP31 president, was focused on advancing its voluntary initiative to boost the world's use of electricity and enshrining it in an "Antalya Pact" at the end of the summit. But that effort met resistance from India and other nations leery of adopting another new top-down target. Some negotiators complained the campaign appeared to come at the expense of other priorities, detracting from the hard diplomacy needed to forge consensus. "Everything seems pretty stuck," lamented Ilana Seid, the UN ambassador from Palau who heads the Alliance of Small Island States, a bloc of 39 countries most vulnerable to climate change. "There are a lot of positions that cut into other coalition red lines, and there seems to be very little room for movement."

'This falls from the sky' Carbon capture hadn't been on the agenda when COP31 kicked off — yet it caused one of the biggest fractures over the course of the talks. And it opens a window into the failure to agree to a final declaration. Carbon capture seeks to combine fossil-fuel-burning infrastructure with technology to trap planet-warming pollution. At COP31 it was championed by oil producers and viewed with hostility by critics who saw it as a way to prolong the use of fossil fuels. The International Panel on Climate Change has recognised the technology as an important tool to limit global warming, but it has so far done little to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

A proposal that would call to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture and enumerate specific targets for its use was tucked into a proposed agreement on Nov. 16, catching many delegates by surprise. "This falls from the sky as if it is the solution to the whole problem," said Wopke Hoekstra, the EU's climate chief. Saudi Arabia had led the push for carbon capture and insisted on its inclusion, even as a coalition of roughly 130 countries, including the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands, tried to dial it down and add stronger commitments on the fossil fuel transition. As positions hardened, other countries still hoping for a strong deal were effectively left negotiating with themselves, one delegate observed.

The dynamic was on display when EU officials met with Saudi Arabia in search of a breakthrough and the country's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said there was no evidence that fossil fuels caused climate change, according to people familiar with the matter. The Saudis appeared to hold sway throughout the summit. When Turkey advanced a final proposed text on Sunday morning, it retained carbon capture language — which read to some negotiators as a calculation the EU would ultimately fold on the floor. Instead, the EU delivered its objection. "We will not endorse a cover decision or an Antalya pact that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change, and we will not accept negotiating backward in time," declared Ireland's climate minister, Darragh O'Brien, speaking on behalf of the 27-member bloc. "And we will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuel."

Other nations joined in, including the UK, Norway, Panama and a coalition of the world's least-developed countries, their protests often matched by applause in the plenary hall. The frustration gripping delegates for days gave way to a sense of exuberant defiance. Activists began to praise the rejection of a deal. Multilateralism doesn't mean agreeing for the sake of agreeing — or accepting a bad deal in the name of consensus — one delegate said before the session. Others applauded the resolve of countries that refused to yield. "We came to COP31 to end fossil fuels, not promote them and extend their lifeline," said Jasper Inventor, head of Greenpeace's delegation. "It's bitterly disappointing to leave without a clear outcome or a credible pathway to end fossil fuels. But no deal was better than a deal that served the fossil fuel industry."

What's next for COP The breakdown of past UN climate summits has helped pave the way for major breakthroughs in subsequent conferences. Consider the 2009 talks in Copenhagen, when countries couldn't adopt a sweeping accord. Many of its principles ultimately became key elements in the Paris Agreement six years later. And after nations thwarted rules to govern carbon markets at the 2019 conference in Madrid over concern they were too weak, they ultimately came back with a sweeping pact — and stronger requirements — at COP26 in Glasgow two years later. This year's summit actually advanced many items that were mandated for negotiations, including efforts around adaptation and ensuring communities aren't left behind by the energy shift. The failed final declaration wasn't even obligatory; in fact, most COP summits haven't produced them.

But by staking a cover decision out as a prime goal heading into the conference, Turkey and Australia ensured the subsequent failure to adopt one would be the main metric of their performance in Antalya. "There have been other COPs since COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009 that have not had cover decisions, but there has never been a cover decision that was the object of so much focus by the presidency, ministers and negotiators that has been so resoundingly rejected by a significant group of countries," said Alden Meyer, a longtime COP watcher with the consultancy E3G. Sunday's outcome effectively hands more work to Ethiopia, the host of next year's COP32 summit, even as it intensifies scepticism about whether the process can deliver.

And it could help galvanise smaller initiatives proceeding outside of the UN climate summits — including the so-called Santa Marta Process focused on helping countries shift away from fossil fuels. Their proliferation could present a challenge to the consensus-driven COPs where diplomatic outcomes can have more power but be far harder to achieve. But as smaller side efforts gain momentum, they can potentially be propelled into the COP negotiations. "For the time being, the kind of coalitions of the willing outside of the process are probably the way that we can continue to make progress," Seid told Bloomberg News. "When the coalitions of the willing get big enough, they're sometimes able to push it into the process."

Even before this year's summit, Simon Stiell, the UN's climate change chief, had been consulting experts on possible changes. The Antalya outcome is already stoking fresh calls for reform. "Can the process be better optimised? Absolutely. Do we need to find ways in which we can speed up not only the speed of decision making, but the quality of decisions so that they're actually aligned with science and lived experience? The answer to that is also yes," Stiell said. There's a live conversation, he said, "about how the process is to evolve moving forward so it can meet the urgency of this moment."