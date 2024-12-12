Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FBI director Wray says he intends to resign at end of Biden's term in Jan

The statement came after President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate loyalist Kash Patel for the job

Christopher Wray, FBI director, US
FBI director Christopher Wray. Photo: @FBI
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 5:17 AM IST
FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday he plans to resign at the end of President Joe Biden's term in January, an announcement that came a week and a half after President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate loyalist Kash Patel for the job.

At a town hall meeting with the bureau workforce, Wray said he would be stepping down after weeks of careful thought.

Wray's intended resignation is not unexpected considering that Trump had picked Patel for the role in his new administration.

Wray had previously been named by Trump and began the 10-year term a length meant to insulate the agency from the political influence of changing administrations in 2017, after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey.

Trump had telegraphed his anger with Wray on multiple occasions, including after Wray's congressional testimony in September. But the soft-spoken director rarely seemed to go out of his way to publicly confront the White House.

Topics :Joe BidenFBIDonald Trump

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 5:17 AM IST

