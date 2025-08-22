FBI searches ex-Trump adviser John Bolton's Maryland home in security probe

US law enforcement searched former Trump adviser-turned-critic John Bolton's home in a national security probe, the New York Post reported on Friday, citing an unnamed Trump administration official.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents began searching his house in Maryland at 7 a.m. as part of a probe ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, according to the Post.

Representatives for the FBI and the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the report. A Bolton representative also could not be immediately reached.

"NO ONE is above the law, @FBI agents on mission," Patel wrote, without mentioning Bolton, in an X post shortly after 7 a.m. that was reposted by a White House spokesman.