FBI searches ex-Trump adviser John Bolton's Maryland home in security probe

US President Donald Trump
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
US law enforcement searched former Trump adviser-turned-critic John Bolton's home in a national security probe, the New York Post reported on Friday, citing an unnamed Trump administration official. 
Representatives for the FBI and the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the report. A Bolton representative also could not be immediately reached. 
Bolton served as the US ambassador to the United Nations and as the White House national security adviser during President Donald Trump's first term in office. However, since then he has become a critic of the Republican president, calling him unfit to serve. 
The president previously stripped Bolton of protective Secret Service detail that had been assigned after the US Justice Department said Iran had threatened his life.

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

