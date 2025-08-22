Major quake hits South Atlantic, tsunami advisory issued for Antarctica

A major, preliminary magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck in the South Atlantic Ocean late Thursday, the United States Geological Survey reported, prompting Chilean authorities to issue an advisory for a potential tsunami along parts of Antarctica. There were no evacuation orders immediately declared for Chile or Argentina, the two countries closest to the quake.

The temblor happened at 11:16 pm local time in Argentina about 710 kilometres southeast of Ushuaia, Argentina, in the Drake Passage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 10.8 kilometres.

The Drake Passage connects the South Atlantic and South Pacific oceans between the southern tip of South America and the Antarctic Peninsula.