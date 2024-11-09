Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting President-elect Trump

FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting President-elect Trump

Shakeri told the FBI he didn't plan to propose a plan to murder Trump within the seven days the official had requested, according to the complaint

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation
Photo: Shutterstock
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 12:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Friday in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill President-elect Donald Trump before this week's presidential election. 
A criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan alleges that an unnamed official in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard instructed a contact this past September to put together a plan to surveil and ultimately kill Trump. 
If the man, identified as Farjad Shakeri, was unable to create a plan by then, the complaint said, the official told him Iran would pause its plan until after the presidential election because the official believed Trump would lose and it would be easier to assassinate him then, the complaint said. 
Shakeri told the FBI he didn't plan to propose a plan to murder Trump within the seven days the official had requested, according to the complaint. 
The plot, with the charges unsealed just days after Trump's defeat of Democrat Kamala Harris, reflects what federal officials have described as ongoing efforts by Iran to target US government officials, including Trump, on US soil. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump, Modi, Rahul: The three-pillar formula for a successful campaign

Premium

Lower import tariffs to diversify IT exports: 6 steps to navigate Trump 2.0

Trump's presidency may benefit India as trade diverts from China: Moody's

COP29 climate agenda clouded by global trade tensions ahead of summit

Incumbent WTO head Iweala lone contender for top job in Trump era 2.0

Topics :Donald TrumpFBIFederal Bureau of Investigation

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story