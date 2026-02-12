US authorities announce an end to immigration crackdown in Minnesota

The immigration crackdown in Minnesota that led to mass detentions, protests and two deaths is coming to an end, border czar Tom Homan said Thursday.

"As a result of our efforts here Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals," Homan said at a news conference.

"I have proposed and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude," he continued.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched Operation Metro Surge on December 1.

Federal authorities say the sweeps focused on the Minneapolis-St Paul metro area have led to the arrest of more than 4,000 people. While the Trump administration has called those arrested "dangerous criminal illegal aliens," many people with no criminal records, including children and US citizens, have also been detained.

Democratic Governor Tim Walz said Tuesday that he expected Operation Metro Surge to end in "days, not weeks and months," based on his conversations with senior Trump administration officials. He told reporters he spoke this week with both Homan and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also said he had a "positive meeting" with Homan on Monday and discussed the potential for a further drawdown of federal officers. Homan took over the Minnesota operation in late January after the second fatal shooting by federal immigration agents and amid growing political backlash and questions about how the operation was being run.