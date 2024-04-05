Home / World News / Federal Judge denies Trump bid to dismiss classified documents prosecution

Lawyers for Trump had cited a 1978 statute known as the Presidential Records Act in arguing that he was permitted to designate records from his time in office as personal

Donald Trump
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 6:43 AM IST
A federal judge refused Thursday to throw out the classified documents prosecution against Donald Trump, rejecting a defence argument that the case should be tossed because he was entitled as a former president to retain the records after he left office.

Lawyers for Trump had cited a 1978 statute known as the Presidential Records Act in arguing that he was permitted to designate records from his time in office as personal and take them with him when he left the White House.

Prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith's team vigorously opposed that argument, saying the statute had no relevance in a case concerning classified documents.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon sided with the government in a three-page order, writing that the indictment makes no reference to the Presidential Records Act, nor do they rely on that statute for purposes of stating an offence.

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump JrUS governmentUS Supreme CourtUS President TrumpUS presidential elections

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

