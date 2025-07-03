Home / World News / Donald and Melania Trump to meet hostage freed from Gaza at White House

Donald and Melania Trump to meet hostage freed from Gaza at White House

Edan Alexander, a soldier, was 19 when militants stormed his base in Israel and dragged him into the Gaza Strip. He moved to Israel in 2022 after finishing high school and enlisted in the military

Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Trump in early March met at the White House with a group of eight former hostages who had been released by Hamas (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will meet at the White House on Thursday with Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, who was released in May.

The President and First Lady have met with many released hostages from Gaza, and they greatly look forward to meeting Edan Alexander and his family in the Oval Office tomorrow, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. 

Israel says remains of three hostages have been recovered from Gaza 

Alexander, now 21, is an American-Israeli from New Jersey. The soldier was 19 when militants stormed his base in Israel and dragged him into the Gaza Strip. Alexander moved to Israel in 2022 after finishing high school and enlisted in the military.

He was released on May 12 by the militant group Hamas after 584 days in captivity. Alexander had been in Israel since he was freed until he travelled last month home to New Jersey, where his family still lives. 

He was among 251 people taken hostage by Hamas in the October 7, 2023 attack that led to the Israel-Hamas war.

Trump in early March met at the White House with a group of eight former hostages who had been released by Hamas: Iair Horn, Omer Shem Tov, Eli Sharabi, Keith Siegel, Aviva Siegel, Naama Levy, Doron Steinbrecher and Noa Argamani.

Thursday's meeting comes ahead of a planed visit on Monday to the White House by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Trump pushes the Israeli government and Hamas to negotiate a ceasefire and hostage agreement and end the war in Gaza.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpBenjamin NetanyahuGazaHostagesMelania TrumpWhite HouseHamas

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

