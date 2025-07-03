Home / World News / 7 missing in California after warehouse explosion sets off massive blaze

7 missing in California after warehouse explosion sets off massive blaze

The State Fire Marshal has sent an arson and bomb investigation team, and stands ready to provide additional support as needed

firework incident, kerala
The fire was held at nearly 80 acres as of Wednesday morning after scorching surrounding agricultural fields, officials said. (Photo: Twitter)
AP Esparto
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Seven people were missing Wednesday following an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in rural Northern California that caused a massive fire that spread to farm fields and forced evacuations in the surrounding community, authorities said.

Emergency crews and investigators were working with the property's owner and monitoring the area using drones to find the individuals, said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. 

ALSO READ: 2 killed in Spanish wildfire as extreme heat wave hits parts of Europe 

It was not immediately clear if those missing worked at the warehouse or lived nearby.

People were urged to avoid the area after the Tuesday night blast, which set off a barrage of fireworks and caused a huge blaze that led to other spot fires and collapsed the building near Esparto in Yolo County about 64 kilometres northwest of Sacramento.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation. 

The fire will take time to cool, and once it does, explosive experts must safely enter the site to assess and secure the area, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement late Tuesday.

The fire was held at nearly 80 acres (33 hectares) as of Wednesday morning after scorching surrounding agricultural fields, officials said.

The property is owned by "an active pyrotechnic license holder, Cal Fire said in a statement Wednesday. This type of incident is very rare, as facilities like this are required to not only follow our stringent California pyrotechnic requirements, but also federal explosive storage requirements. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said it was tracking what happened and that state ground and air resources were deployed.

The State Fire Marshal has sent an arson and bomb investigation team, and stands ready to provide additional support as needed, the governor's office said on the social site X.

Officials in nearby Sutter and Yuba counties announced Wednesday that they were exploring alternatives for Fourth of July celebrations after their fireworks were destroyed in the blast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Columbia student data stolen by politically motivated hacker, says univ

Pope Leo XIV's hometown okays childhood home buy, eyes village revival

Google offers new search tweaks to counter EU antitrust scrutiny: Report

Beijing on alert as US trade deals seek to curb Chinese supply chains

Del Monte Foods files for bankruptcy amid shift to healthier alternatives

Topics :fireCalifornia fireCaliforniaexplosion

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story