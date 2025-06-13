Home / World News / First millennial saint Carlo Acutis to be canonised Sept 7, says Pope

First millennial saint Carlo Acutis to be canonised Sept 7, says Pope

Acutis was 15 when he died in northern Italy in 2006, after a short bout with leukemia. He has become enormously popular especially among young Catholics who have been flocking to his tomb in Assisi

carlo acutis millenial pope
Pope Leo made the announcement during a meeting of cardinals, known as a consistory, to set the dates for a handful of new saints. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)
AP Rome
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Pope Leo XIV on Friday set September 7 as the rescheduled date to canonise the Catholic Church's first millennial-era saint Carlo Acutis.

Leo made the announcement during a meeting of cardinals, known as a consistory, to set the dates for a handful of new saints.

Acutis' canonisation was originally scheduled for April 27, but was postponed following the death of Pope Francis on April 21. 

ALSO READ: Can American pope bring US-style fundraising to fix Vatican finances? 

Acutis was 15 when he died in northern Italy in 2006, after a short bout with leukemia. He has become enormously popular especially among young Catholics who have been flocking to his tomb in Assisi.

While he enjoyed regular pastimes for his age hiking, video games, and joking around with friends he also taught catechism in a local parish and did outreach to the homeless. 

He used his computer skills to create an online exhibit about more than 100 eucharistic miracles recognised by the church over many centuries.

His tomb in Assisi has become a pilgrimage site especially during the 2025 Holy Year underway. It features a glass coffin in which Acutis can be seen dressed in sneakers, jeans and a sweatshirt,  In setting the September 7 date, Leo announced that Acutis would be canonised along with another Italian Catholic, Pier Giorgio Frassati, who also died young at age 24 after contracting polio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :VATICAN

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

