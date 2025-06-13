First millennial saint Carlo Acutis to be canonised Sept 7, says Pope

Pope Leo XIV on Friday set September 7 as the rescheduled date to canonise the Catholic Church's first millennial-era saint Carlo Acutis.

Leo made the announcement during a meeting of cardinals, known as a consistory, to set the dates for a handful of new saints.

Acutis' canonisation was originally scheduled for April 27, but was postponed following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

Acutis was 15 when he died in northern Italy in 2006, after a short bout with leukemia. He has become enormously popular especially among young Catholics who have been flocking to his tomb in Assisi.