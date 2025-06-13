Israel strikes Iran's nuclear sites; world urges restraint amid tension

The strike came a day after United States and European officials warned of a possible Israeli offensive. On Thursday (local time), US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of American troops from West Asia.
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack
Expressing strong condemnation, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry posted on X, describing the incident as “blatant Israeli aggression”. It said the attack undermined Iran’s “sovereignty and security and constitutes a clear violation of international laws and norms”.
US distances itself from Israeli strikes
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was not involved in Israel’s actions. In a statement, he added, “Our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”
India calls for restraint amid close ties with both nations
India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the country was “closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites”. He added that India urges both sides to avoid escalation, as it shares “close and friendly” relations with both Israel and Iran.
The Indian Embassy in Iran also issued an advisory for all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin, urging vigilance and advising them to avoid all unnecessary movement.
Islamabad condemns Israeli attack on Iran
Condemning the attack on Iran, Pakistan’s foreign office in a statement said the military strikes by Israel violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Extending its support to Iran, Pakistan, which does not recognise Israel, said that it stands “in resolute solidarity” with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces “these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications”.
China, UN echo concern over worsening crisis
Reacting to the developments, China’s embassy in Iran described the situation as “severe and complex”. It urged Chinese citizens to monitor developments closely and enhance their security precautions, including avoiding sensitive or crowded areas.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel and Iran to exercise restraint. A spokesperson for Guterres stated that the UN chief “condemns any military escalation in the Middle East”.
Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the country was “alarmed by the escalation between Israel and Iran”. She urged both sides to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy, adding, “This risks further destabilising a region that is already volatile.”
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called the developments “a really unwelcome development in the Middle East”. Referring to the US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for 15 June in Oman, Luxon said it was now unclear whether the talks would proceed.
Following the Israeli strike, in an operation it dubbed “Rising Lion”, Iran retaliated by launching 100 drones towards Israeli sites. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “severe punishment”, stating that Israel “opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centres”.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.