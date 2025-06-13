Israel strikes Iran's nuclear sites; world urges restraint amid tension

In the early hours of Friday, Israel launched a “preemptive strike” on Iran’s nuclear sites , killing two Iranian generals. Countries across the world have reacted to the attack as tensions escalated over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

The strike came a day after United States and European officials warned of a possible Israeli offensive. On Thursday (local time), US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of American troops from West Asia.

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack

Expressing strong condemnation, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry posted on X, describing the incident as “blatant Israeli aggression”. It said the attack undermined Iran’s “sovereignty and security and constitutes a clear violation of international laws and norms”.

US distances itself from Israeli strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States was not involved in Israel's actions. In a statement, he added, "Our top priority is protecting American forces in the region."

India calls for restraint amid close ties with both nations

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the country was “closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites”. He added that India urges both sides to avoid escalation, as it shares “close and friendly” relations with both Israel and Iran.

Islamabad condemns Israeli attack on Iran The Indian Embassy in Iran also issued an advisory for all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin, urging vigilance and advising them to avoid all unnecessary movement. Condemning the attack on Iran, Pakistan’s foreign office in a statement said the military strikes by Israel violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Extending its support to Iran, Pakistan, which does not recognise Israel, said that it stands “in resolute solidarity” with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces “these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications”.