Meloni says Pope Leo willing to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Vatican

Pope Leo XIV has expressed readiness to host the next round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine at the Vatican, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, following a phone call with the newly elected pontiff.
“Finding in the Holy Father confirmation of the readiness to host the next talks between the parties in the Vatican, the Prime Minister expressed deep gratitude to Pope Leo XIV for his unceasing commitment to peace,” Meloni said, as quoted by Reuters.
Vatican emerges as possible venue after Trump–Putin call
The development follows US President Donald Trump’s two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after which Trump claimed that ceasefire talks were imminent and that the Vatican could serve as the venue, Associated Press reported.
Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, was elected just two weeks ago. In a May 14 address, he said the Vatican could act as a mediator in global conflicts, though he did not name Russia or Ukraine.
Also Read
Meloni, Zelenskyy and EU leaders coordinate ceasefire push
In a separate statement, Meloni said she also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders to strategise the next steps toward a potential ceasefire.
“It was agreed to maintain close coordination between the partners with a view to a new round of negotiations aimed at a ceasefire and a peace agreement in Ukraine,” the statement said.
Al termine della telefonata tra il Presidente Trump e il Presidente Putin ho avuto una nuova conversazione telefonica insieme al Presidente francese, Emmanuel Macron, al Cancelliere tedesco, Friedrich Merz, al Presidente finlandese, Alexander Stubb, alla Presidente della…— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 19, 2025
New sanctions from UK, US as pressure builds on Moscow
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also thanked British PM Keir Starmer for imposing fresh sanctions on Russia.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Russia would face additional sanctions if it failed to present a formal ceasefire proposal.
“President Trump is very committed to ending the conflict,” Rubio added, clarifying that sanctions remained on the table.
Trump faces pressure over peace pledge timeline
Trump had vowed during his campaign to end the Russia–Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office. However, more than 100 days into his term, no concrete deal has materialised, despite intensified backchannel and official diplomacy.