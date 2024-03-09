Home / World News / Fitch upgrades Turkey's sovereign rating to B+ on tighter monetary policies

Fitch upgrades Turkey's sovereign rating to B+ on tighter monetary policies

"Upgrade reflects increased confidence in the durability and effectiveness of policies implemented since the pivot in June 2023," Fitch said

Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fitch upgraded Turkey's rating to "B+" from "B" on Friday, saying tighter approaches to monetary policy were helping combat inflationary trends.
 
The change comes after Turkey's central bank left its key interest rate steady in February.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Upgrade reflects increased confidence in the durability and effectiveness of policies implemented since the pivot in June 2023," Fitch said. It also upgraded the country's outlook to positive from stable.
 
After President Tayyip Erdogan's re-election in May, Turkey abandoned its unorthodox low interest rate policy in favour of tightening. It has raised its key rate to 45% from 8.5% since June.
 
Inflation subsequently rose to an annual 67.07% in February, exceeding expectations and keeping up the pressure for tight monetary policy. Economists expect it to decline to around 40% by the end of the year.
 
Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the rating upgrade was a concrete result of the government's economy programme as well as its rule-based and predictable policies.
 
"Macrofinancial stability will be further strengthened and our credit rating will increase in H2 with disinflation, narrowing current account deficit and budget discipline," Simsek added on social media platform X.
 
Turkey is expected to take more policy steps to cool inflation after local elections on March 31, setting the stage for more pain for Turks already struggling after years of soaring prices, according to data and some economists.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Rating agencies cautious on India's sovereign credit profile post-Budget

Lok Sabha elections: Will Modi govt return to power in 2024? Fitch answers

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

China says it will improve real estate sales in 'forceful', 'orderly' way

India, four-nation EFTA set to sign free trade agreement on Sunday

Voting begins in Pak's presidential election: Asif Ali Zardari set to win

EAM Jaishankar's Japan visit explores ways to strengthen global partnership

Setback to Imran Khan as IMF refuses to interfere in Pak electoral dispute

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fitch RatingsTurkeymonetary policyeconomyGlobal economy

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story