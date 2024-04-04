Forbes youngest billionaire list 2024: 19-year-old Brazilian tops the chart

According to Forbes Billionaires List 2024, a 19-year-old Brazilian student Livia Voigt was named the youngest billionaire. She took this title from an Italian teen, Clemente Del Vecchio, who is just two months older than her.

Who is Livia Voigt?

Livia Voigt is the heiress of Latin America's one of the largest electrical motors manufacturers. Livia is the largest individual shareholder at WEG, a company her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, co-founded.

As per the Forbes report, she is currently a university student and not even part of the company's board. Her net worth is $1.1 billion.

Not only Livia Voigt, but her elder sister Dora Voigt de Assis is also among seven new names among the 25 youngest billionaires featured on the Forbes Billionaires List this year. The 26-year-old has a net worth of $1.1 billion and holds an architecture degree.

Who is Clemente Del Vecchio?

Clemente Del Vecchio is a 19-year-old from Italy who holds the second position as the youngest billionaire as per Forbes Billionaires List 2024. His net worth is way more than the Brazilian counterpart with a net worth of $4.8 billion.

Clemente Del Vecchio is the son of Del Vecchio who owned EssilorLuxottica, the largest eyeglasses company in the world.

The teenager's father was one of the wealthiest men in Europe who passed away at the age of 87 in 2022, and the young Clemente Del Vecchio received a 12.5 per cent stake in his father's company after his demise.

Clemente is one of the six children of Del Vecchio and he owns top eyewear brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, and married three times and Clemante is the son of his third wife.

India's youngest billionaires

When it comes to the youngest billionaires in India, the Forbes list includes Zerodha founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, and Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal.

Nikhil Kamath is the youngest Indian billionaire on the Forbes list. He is a school dropout and works at a call centre and then started trading in stocks. Later, the Kamath brothers founded Zerodha and then everything changed.

Nikhil shared a personal note and mentioned that "I began my professional journey working at a call center, where I was first introduced to the stock markets. As a trader, one of my most cherished memories is making my first profitable trade and realizing the potential of the stock market."