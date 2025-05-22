Forget rockets - space elevators could soon carry astronauts to the Moon

University of Cambridge and Columbia University believe it’s closer to reality than we think. Imagine landing on the Moon not aboard a roaring rocket, but gliding smoothly along a cable stretching through space. It might sound like science fiction, but researchers from theand Columbia University believe it’s closer to reality than we think.

In a visionary new study, astrophysicists Zephyr Penoyre and Emily Sandford have proposed a ‘lunar space elevator’ – a vast cable extending from the Moon to Earth’s geostationary orbit. Built from existing materials like carbon-based polymers, including ultra-strong Zylon, this “spaceline” could drastically slash the cost and energy required for lunar missions.

A game-changing shift from rockets to cables

For decades, engineers have chased cheaper, more sustainable alternatives to rocket launches. Rockets, while powerful, are costly, single-use, and require vast amounts of fuel. The space elevator concept offers a radical departure: spacecraft would ascend or descend along a tether, with no need for fuel-intensive launches.

The traditional concept of an Earth-anchored elevator, however, has remained out of reach – literally. A structure stretching over 42,000 kilometres from Earth would face extreme gravitational forces and require materials beyond current capabilities.

That’s where Penoyre and Sandford's idea flips the script.

Anchoring the elevator on the Moon: the big breakthrough

Instead of building from Earth up, the researchers suggest anchoring the elevator on the Moon and extending it toward Earth’s orbit. This moon-to-orbit design takes advantage of the natural gravitational balance between Earth and the Moon, drastically reducing tension on the cable.

That lower stress means the spaceline could be constructed with materials already available – an engineering leap that suddenly makes the seemingly impossible, plausible.

Access to Lagrange: the perfect pit stop in space

The elevator would also provide reliable access to the Earth-Moon Lagrange point – a gravitational sweet spot where objects remain stable. Unlike low Earth orbit, where equipment drifts unpredictably, the Lagrange point allows tools, satellites, and infrastructure to stay put.

Scientists envision it as a future ‘space hub’, ideal for telescopes, orbital laboratories, and as a launchpad for interplanetary missions. Its relative calm and low debris environment make it a safe and strategic outpost for space exploration.

Lunar space elevator: Cutting costs, boosting frequency

The economic implications are massive. The spaceline could reduce fuel use by up to two-thirds, allowing lunar expeditions, scientific missions, and even private space ventures at a fraction of today’s costs.

Its reusability also makes it a long-term asset – unlike rockets, which burn up or fall into the sea after one launch. This new model of space travel is expected to attract global collaboration and private investment, lowering barriers to entry for nations and companies alike.

Laying the groundwork for lunar living

Perhaps most exciting of all, the lunar space elevator could be the first step toward ‘permanent space habitation’. With efficient transport between the Moon, Earth, and orbital platforms, the infrastructure could support lunar bases, research centres, and space-based manufacturing.

What was once the domain of sci-fi may soon be part of our near-future reality. The elevator could shift humanity’s space ambitions from isolated missions to a sustained presence in the solar system.

As the researchers boldly imagine: the next giant leap for humankind may not be aboard a rocket – but in an elevator bound for the Moon.