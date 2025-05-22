Two staff members from the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC, Yaron and Sarah, were shot dead on Wednesday evening (local time) outside the Capital Jewish Museum. They were a couple and were planning to get engaged soon, said Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter.

“The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem. They were a beautiful couple,” Leiter said.

The Israeli Embassy in the US expressed deep sorrow over the deaths. “Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives. This evening, a terrorist shot and killed them as they exited an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in DC. The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words can express the depth of our grief and horror at this devastating loss. Our hearts are with their families, and the embassy will be by their side during this terrible time,” the Embassy said in a statement.

The shooting happened close to the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Israeli officials have called it a “depraved act of anti-semitic terrorism”.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man from Chicago named Elias Rodriguez, has been arrested. According to police, he was seen walking back and forth near the museum before approaching a group of four people and opening fire.

Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said, “We believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect who is now in custody. Prior to the shooting, the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum. He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire. After the shooting, the suspect then entered the museum and was detained by event security.”

Donald Trump also reacted to the incident on Truth Social and said, "These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also condemned the attack. “Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice,” she said on X.