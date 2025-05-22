Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time), announced increased security measures at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide. Prime Minister of Israel,on Thursday (local time), announced increased security measures at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide.

Netanyahu’s statement comes after two Israeli embassy staff was shot dead in Washington by a gunman who shouted “free Palestine”. The incident took place outside the Capital Jewish Museum, on Wednesday evening, as the venue held an event for young professionals and staff.

Netanyahu said, “I have instructed to enhance security arrangements at Israeli missions around the world and to increase protection for state representatives.” He further said, “We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and the wild incitement against the State of Israel.”

The victims, a man and a woman, were leaving the event when the suspect approached a group of four and opened fire, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith,the South China Morning Post reported.

Smith said that the suspect identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting, and was detained by event security.

The victims have been identified as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, Israel’s foreign ministry said, adding that the couple was about to be engaged.

US President Donald Trump reacted to this incident. Taking to his private social media platform, Truth Social, he wrote, “These horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!’

The attack comes as Israel intensifies its military operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas. On May 21, Associated Press reported that as many as 82 people have been killed in Gaza by Israel's military strike. The renewed offensive comes as world leaders vowed stern action against Israel for blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza. A joint statement was released by leaders of the UK, Canada, and France.

The ground operation came after heavy strikes continued for days in Gaza, wiping out some families completely, the report added, citing health authorities.