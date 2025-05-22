South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, lightened a tense moment by joking, “I’m sorry we don’t have a plane to give you.” Trump responded, “I wish you did. I’d take it.”

The exchange occurred after NBC News journalist Peter Alexander raised a question about the Pentagon’s decision to accept a Boeing 747 jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One.

“Mr President, the Pentagon announced that it would be accepting a Qatari jet to be used as Air Force One...” Alexander began, before being abruptly interrupted by Trump, who called him a “disgrace”.

Trump said. Pointing at Alexander, he said, "That's what that idiot talks about, after viewing a thing where thousands of people are dead." "Why did a country give an airplane to the United States Air Force?... So they could help us out, because we need an Air Force One," Trump said.

Ramaphosa stepped in with humour, saying, "I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you."

Trump replied, “I wish you did. I would take it. If your country offered the United States Air Force a plane, I would take it.”

The conversation then shifted to Trump’s repeated claims regarding the treatment of white farmers in South Africa. Ramaphosa responded by emphasising the need for respectful dialogue.

“We were taught by Nelson Mandela that whenever there are problems, people need to sit down around a table and talk about them,” Ramaphosa said. “Well, there are problems,” Trump replied.

ALSO READ: Explained: South Africa's land reforms and why Trump cried 'white genocide' The Trump administration has long criticised South Africa’s policies, accusing the government of allowing land seizures without compensation and turning a blind eye to violence against white citizens.

During the meeting, Trump also played a video showing Black politicians chanting anti-apartheid slogans referencing violence against white South Africans. None of the individuals featured are part of Ramaphosa’s government or political party.

The politicians involved have since clarified that their remarks were not meant to be taken literally. However, several conservative media outlets have used the footage to support debunked claims of a white genocide in South Africa.

The video ended with images of white crosses, which Trump claimed represented murdered white farmers.

Ramaphosa firmly rejected the genocide accusations. South Africa, which ended apartheid in the 1990s, has since transitioned to majority rule. While racial tensions remain, the government has focused on reconciliation and inclusivity.