Former Pak PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi gets bail in Toshakhana case

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail plea in the Toshakhana case was approved by the accountability court in Islamabad, ARY news reported on Tuesday.

Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulaqrnain heard the case and granted bail to Bushra Bibi till September 12 in the Toshakhana case.

Bushra Bibi's bail was accepted against surety bonds worth 500,000 Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

The former first lady has been accused of keeping a locket, chain, earrings, two rings and bracelet from the Toshakhana gifts. She is also accused of keeping gold, diamonds, necklaces, and bracelets, according to ARY news.

The NAB has maintained that the gifts were not submitted to the Toshakhana to calculate their prices.

Notably, the Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making "false statements and incorrect declaration", ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman's conviction and three-year jail sentence in the Toshakhana case, Dawn News reported.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahan­giri on the former prime minister's appeal against his prison term announced the much-anticipated order, that comes months ahead of the national elections in the country.

According to Dawn News, the trial court in Islamabad had convicted the PTI chief in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that involved concealing details of state gifts and jailed him for three years. The verdict meant he was disqualified from contesting general elections for five years.

Pakistan district and sessions court on August 5, sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and disqualified him from politics for a period of five years, local media reported. He was lodged in Attock Jail in Punjab province in the country.

The PTI Chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on Imran Khan, Geo News reported.