Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to 'undergo health checkup' in China

This will be 74-year-old Sharif's first international visit after he returned to Pakistan in October last year following a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK

Sharif's visit is personal and during the trip, he will undergo a medical checkup, the report said, quoting party sources. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 5:44 PM IST
Three-time former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif will embark on Monday on a five-day personal visit to China, where he will undergo a medical checkup, according to a media report.

This will be 74-year-old Sharif's first international visit after he returned to Pakistan in October last year following a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on his "personal visit", Geo News reported on Monday.
 

The former prime minister would also hold meetings related to the development works of the Punjab province and will also meet the owners of Chinese companies, sources said.

The PML-N leader was allowed by a high court in November 2019 to go abroad on health grounds after his medical reports revealed that he needed urgent treatment.

He returned to Pakistan from London in October last year after living in four years of self-imposed exile.

Topics :Pakistan Nawaz Sharifhealthcare

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

