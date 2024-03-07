Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's sons to surrender in 3 corruption cases on Mar 12

Both sons of three-time Pakistan Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif have approached the accountability court, seeking the suspension of their arrest warrants in three corruption references related to the Panama Papers, enabling them to surrender before the court on March 12, Dawn reported.

Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, through their counsel Qazi Misbahul Hassan, filed an application in the Islamabad accountability court, seeking the suspension of their perpetual arrest warrants issued in the Avenfield Apartments, Al-Azizia, and Flagship Investment references.

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana took up the applications of Hussain and Hassan Nawaz.

The counsel informed the judge that they are residents of Saudi Arabia and the UK, respectively, and were nominated as accused persons in these references along with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz, and retired Captain Safdar.

He said that the trial in these references commenced when both of them were not in Pakistan. Advocate Qazi Misbah said that they were unaware of the formal legal process, and the state never attempted to adopt the due course to serve the legal process, which included the issuance of notices, arrest warrants, and proclamations, as reported by Dawn.

He further stated that Hussain and Hassan have now decided to surrender before the court to face the trial proceedings.

According to the counsel, both sons of the former premier are set to reach Islamabad on March 12. The two requested the court to suspend their arrest warrants so that they could reach the court to surrender.

Notably, Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz were both convicted in the Avenfield reference days before the previous general election. The PML-N supremo was also convicted in the Al-Azizia reference in December 2018 but acquitted in the Flagship Investment reference.

Nawaz, Maryam, and her husband retired Capt Safdar challenged their conviction in the Avenfield reference before the Islamabad High Court. the three-time premier also challenged the conviction in the Al-Azizia reference.

However, when Sharif went abroad and did not return, the Islamabad High Court declared him a "proclaimed offender".

While he was in the UK, Maryam and Safdar pursued the case, and the Islamabad HC finally set aside their conviction. Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan in October last year, and his appeals against convictions were revived, leading to the IHC setting aside his conviction in both cases as well, Dawn reported.