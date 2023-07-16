Found a cocktail of drugs that reverses ageing, claim Harvard researchers

Scientists at Harvard have discovered a cocktail of drugs which could be combined into a pill which could

reverse ageing.



The six chemical cocktails discovered by the team reversed the ageing process in both human and mice skin cells by several years. The finding was hailed as a breakthrough step towards affordable whole-body rejuvenation.



Dr David Sinclair, a molecular biologist at Harvard Medical School and co-author of the study, shared the findings on Twitter, claiming that human trials could begin within the next year.



Other scientists have warned the study is “mostly hype and preliminary.” Previous attempts to reverse ageing including, genetic editing was only possible through expensive and time-consuming methods.



This latest study, published in the journal Aging, builds on existing research into anti-ageing genes. The discovery raised the question of whether it could be possible to reverse cellular ageing, without causing cells to become too young and turn cancerous. Dr Sinclair said, “This new discovery offers the potential to reverse ageing with a single pill, with applications ranging from improving eyesight to effectively treating age-related diseases.”



Some biologists say that it should have known that de-ageing the cells caused a decrease in age-related health problems in mice. Notably, each chemical cocktail contained between five and seven agents, many of which are known to treat other physical and mental disorders.







Alzheimer’s drug passes initial safety test



An experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug developed by Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS.O) targeting a novel form of the toxic protein beta amyloid in the brain passed an early safety test and will advance to a larger trial, the company said on Sunday. The drug, ACI193, was well tolerated in the first trial testing it in people, the company said. Results of the randomized, placebo-controlled study of 62 patients with early Alzheimer’s disease were presented at the Alzheimer's Association’s International Conference in Amsterdam.



Acumen’s drug targets and binds to amyloid beta oligimers, a toxic, soluble version of the amyloid protein that forms brain plaques associated with the memory-robbing disease, Dr. Eric Siemers, chief medical officer of Acumen, said in an interview. The target is similar to that of Biogen and Eisai’s recently-approved Leqembi, which hits another soluble, toxic form of the protein in the brain. Leqembi won standard US approval earlier this month after showing it could remove amyloid plaques and slow the advance of Alzheimer’s in early-stage patients. reuters “Studies on the optic nerve, brain tissue, kidney, and muscle have shown promising results, with improved vision and extended lifespan in mice and, recently, in April of this year, improved vision in monkeys,” the researcher further tweeted.

The drug, ACI193, was well tolerated in the first trial testing