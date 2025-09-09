Four prime ministers in one year: What led to France's government collapse

France’s government collapsed after Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a parliamentary confidence vote on Monday (local time). The 74-year-old centrist, appointed less than nine months ago, was defeated by a wide margin of 364 to 194 in the National Assembly, forcing him to tender his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron.

The result finds Macron searching for yet another leader to steer Europe’s second-largest economy. Bayrou was Macron's fourth prime minister in a year and the sixth since his election in 2017.

What's happening in France?

Macron, elected in May 2017 and re-elected in April 2022, holds executive power and appoints the prime minister. But his centrist coalition lacks a parliamentary majority, forcing reliance on unstable alliances to pass key policies.

Why was Bayrou ousted? Bayrou’s downfall stemmed from a political gamble that backfired. He proposed €44 billion in spending cuts and tax hikes. The measures included proposals as drastic as eliminating two public holidays in order to reduce costs. He argued that urgent fiscal consolidation was needed to rein in France’s public debt, which has risen to €3.35 trillion. ALSO READ: 'Like vampires sucking our blood dry': Peter Navarro slams Brics alliance Bayrou called for a vote of confidence tied to this controversial budget plan. Lawmakers instead ousted him. Why it matters Political paralysis and a revolving door of prime ministers have stalled Macron’s domestic agenda and undermined investor confidence at a time when France’s public debt has reached 114 per cent of GDP. The budget deficit hit 5.8 per cent of GDP in 2024, well above the European Union’s 3 per cent ceiling, and Bayrou’s austerity programme was intended to narrow the gap to 4.6 per cent by 2026.

The country's internal turmoil also weakens Macron's position as a global leader. Macron remains a powerful figure on the international stage, but these issues threaten the country's ability to participate in European affairs, especially as the EU needs to present a united stance in the face of the war in Ukraine and global trade disruptions. Macron has, however, vowed to serve out his second term until 2027 and has rejected calls for his resignation. Macron: Snap election, dissolving assembly, and more Macron's 2022 win against far-right leader Marine Le Pen gave him a broad mandate to pursue pro-European reforms and economic modernisation. However, his decision in June 2024 to dissolve the National Assembly and call snap legislative elections proved disastrous. Instead of consolidating power, the elections produced a splintered National Assembly with no clear bloc in control.

Since then, his governments have lurched from crisis to crisis. The government is dependent on the alliances of opposition groups, who lack the numbers to govern themselves but can combine to topple his prime ministers. A year of falling prime ministers Since mid-2022, France has struggled to keep a prime minister. Élisabeth Borne (May 2022 – mid-2024): A technocrat who weathered fierce protests over Macron’s pension reforms; resigned amid a political reshuffle. Gabriel Attal (July 2024 – September 2024): Dubbed 'baby Macron' by foreign press, Attal was France’s youngest-ever prime minister at 35. Despite being popular with the public, Attal lacked parliamentary support and resigned after his coalition failed to win a majority.

Michel Barnier (September – December 2024): A veteran conservative and former EU Brexit negotiator, : A veteran conservative and former EU Brexit negotiator, Barnier was ousted after just 90 days , when parliament passed a no-confidence motion. Barnier had tried to force through his budget without parliamentary approval. François Bayrou (December 2024 – September 2025): Veteran centrist. Telegraphed as the fourth prime minister in just over a year. His downfall came after calling a high-stakes confidence vote over his austerity package. Opposition calls for fresh elections Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, has demanded that Macron dissolve parliament again and call fresh elections, calculating that her party could secure a majority this time. “A big country like France cannot live with a paper government,” she said after the vote.

On the left, socialist leader Olivier Faure has argued that it is time for his camp to lead the government and break with Macron’s pro-business agenda. Moreover, far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon and conservative Republicans such as Bruno Retailleau have already ruled out supporting a socialist-led cabinet. What’s next Macron will accept Bayrou’s resignation and name a new prime minister “in the coming days”. It took him more than a week to appoint Bayrou after Barnier’s fall, and two months to install Barnier in the first place. Whoever Macron names will face the same structural challenges: a fragmented Assembly, a growing opposition, and the pressing need for an acceptable budget.