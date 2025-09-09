Home / World News / Nepal forms committee to investigate Sept 8 violence that claimed 19 lives

Nepal forms committee to investigate Sept 8 violence that claimed 19 lives

Thousands joined the protests, criticizing rampant corruption and the government's ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat

Nepal Protest
Police using lethal force against the unarmed protestors--especially students--resulted in the death of 17 in Kathmandu alone (Photo: PTI)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An emergency cabinet meeting on Monday evening formed an investigation committee to look into the day's violence, which so far has claimed 19 lives.

The committee has given 15 days time to prepare a report.

"The committee has been given 15 days time to prepare the report and submit it, looking into the aspects of how the situation escalated and the possible factors behind it. TOR (Terms of Reference) has been drafted accordingly," a source told ANI.

Thousands of youths joined the protests, criticizing rampant corruption and the government's ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Police using lethal force against the unarmed protestors--especially students--resulted in the death of 17 in Kathmandu alone, while two deaths were recorded in Sunsari district, where a similar protest had convened.

From 9 AM (local time) on Monday, demonstrators gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu to voice their dissent. In recent days, hashtags such as 'Nepo Kid' and 'Nepo Babies' have been trending online, gaining momentum after the government decided to block unregistered platforms.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries during today's protests.

In a Facebook post, she extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and vigilance.

Hamdy also appealed to the government to ensure an environment where citizens can safely and peacefully exercise their democratic rights.

Monday marks the deadliest day in Nepali history since the overthrow of the monarchy in 2006, when a total of 18 people died in weeks of protest.

During the protest, the police had used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition against protesters. The police fired while taking cover inside the parliament as the protestors swarmed into the building and set the entrance on fire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At least 10 killed as freight train slams into bus outside Mexico City

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees test of new rocket engine for ICBMs

US, European officials meet to discuss new sanctions, tariffs on Russia

Rupert Murdoch's eldest son gets control of media empire in $3.3 bn deal

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media

Topics :violenceNepalCabinet CommitteesProtestSocial media apps

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story