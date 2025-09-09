Nepal forms committee to investigate Sept 8 violence that claimed 19 lives

An emergency cabinet meeting on Monday evening formed an investigation committee to look into the day's violence, which so far has claimed 19 lives.

The committee has given 15 days time to prepare a report.

"The committee has been given 15 days time to prepare the report and submit it, looking into the aspects of how the situation escalated and the possible factors behind it. TOR (Terms of Reference) has been drafted accordingly," a source told ANI.

Thousands of youths joined the protests, criticizing rampant corruption and the government's ban on 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Police using lethal force against the unarmed protestors--especially students--resulted in the death of 17 in Kathmandu alone, while two deaths were recorded in Sunsari district, where a similar protest had convened. ALSO READ: After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media From 9 AM (local time) on Monday, demonstrators gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu to voice their dissent. In recent days, hashtags such as 'Nepo Kid' and 'Nepo Babies' have been trending online, gaining momentum after the government decided to block unregistered platforms. Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal, expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries during today's protests.