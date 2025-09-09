Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 08:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World News / 'Like vampires sucking our blood dry': Peter Navarro slams Brics alliance

'Like vampires sucking our blood dry': Peter Navarro slams Brics alliance

Navarro rakes up examples where he tries to say that Brics cannot survive without selling to the US, adding that historically, all the member nations hate each other and want to kill each other

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro walks past news photographers at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025 | REUTERS

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump's Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has decried the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (Brics) alliance, adding that the member countries are like "vampires".
 
Navarro made these remarks in an interview with Real America Voice, which he shared on his X account. He said, "The bottom line is that none of these countries can survive if they don't sell to the United States, and when they sell to the United States, their exports, they're like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices. Let's see what happens. But I don't see how the Brics stay together since historically they all hate each other and kill each other."
 
 
Navarro raked up examples where he tried to say that the alliance cannot survive without selling to the United States, adding that historically, all the member nations hated each other and wanted to kill each other.
 
Elaborating further on his claims, Navarro said, "Let's see how this is going to work out... Russia is getting into bed with China. China claims they own Vladivostok- the Russian port, and they're already through massive illegal immigration into Siberia, basically colonizing Siberia, which is the biggest landmass of the Russian semi-empire, so good luck with that, Putin." 
Discussing India's example, the senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing said that India and China have been at war for decades. He further highlighted that China gave a nuclear bomb to Pakistan, and ships fly around the Indian Ocean now with Chinese flags.

Speaking on Brazil's economy, Navarro added that it was going down the tubes because of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's socialist policies. Referring to former President Jair Bolsonaro being in a cell after the attempted coup, Navarro said that Brazil is keeping its real leader in a cell.  ALSO READ | It's 'blood money': Navarro's new rant on India's purchases of Russian oil

Peter Navarro lashes out at India

 
Navarro slammed the Brics alliance a day after he lashed out at India after being fact-checked on X for his continuous false claims related to India benefiting from Russian oil purchases.
 
On Monday (local time), in a post on X, Navarro said, "India has the largest population in the world & all it can do is manage a few hundred thousand X propagandists to jerk around a poll? Too funny. America: look at how foreign interests use our social media to advance their agenda."
 
In the last few weeks, Navarro has constantly taken jibes at India after Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for its crude oil purchases from Russia, from calling it a "laundromat for the Kremlin" and terming the Russia-Ukraine war as "Modi's war".
 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

