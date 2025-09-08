Home / World News / Four killed, 15 injured after shooting attack on bus in north Jerusalem

It was the country's deadliest shooting attack in nearly a year

People inspect a bus with bullet holes in the windshield at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place at the outskirts of Jerusalem, September 8, 2025 | REUTERS
AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Paramedics said at least four people were killed in a shooting attack in Jerusalem after attackers opened fire in a bus at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem.

Police did not immediately respond to request for comment on the status of the attackers.

At least 15 people were injured.

Topics :JerusalemIsrael-PalestineShootingviolenceisrael

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

