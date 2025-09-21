Home / World News / France's richest man, LVMH's Arnault, slams proposed billionaire tax

France's richest man, LVMH's Arnault, slams proposed billionaire tax

"This is clearly not a technical or economic debate, but rather a clearly stated desire to destroy the French economy," Arnault told Britain's Sunday Times

Bernerd Arnault
The tax has broad public support, with an Ifop poll commissioned by the Socialist Party this month showing 86% approval.
Reuters PARIS
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bernard Arnault, the boss of luxury goods group LVMH and France's richest man, has attacked a proposed 2% tax on billionaires as an assault on France's economy and denounced the plan's architect as a far-left ideologue. 
The tax, which would target wealth above 100 million euros ($117 million), has gained political traction in France, where Prime Minister bastien Lecornu faces pressure from the Socialist Party to include it in the 2026 budget or face a confidence vote that could topple his government. 
"This is clearly not a technical or economic debate, but rather a clearly stated desire to destroy the French economy," Arnault told Britain's Sunday Times. 
He accused the plan's architect, economist Gabriel Zucman of being "first and foremost a far-left activist" who uses "pseudo-academic competence" to promote an ideology aimed at dismantling the liberal economic system, which Arnault described as "the only one that works for the good of all". 
Zucman, a professor at France cole Normale Suprieure and the University of California, Berkeley, rejected the accusations. 
"I've never been an activist for any movement or party," he said on X, adding his work was grounded in research, not ideology.
Zucman was among 300 economists who publicly backed the economic platform of the left-wing Nouveau Front Populaire alliance ahead of last year's legislative elections. 
He has recently argued in media appearances that the ultra-rich pay proportionally less tax than many other citizens” a gap the proposed levy aims to close. 
The tax has broad public support, with an Ifop poll commissioned by the Socialist Party this month showing 86% approval.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why Trump wants Bagram Air Base to be returned to the US by Afghanistan

Taliban rejects Trump's demand to return Bagram air base to US control

New World's Adrian Cheng launches ALMAD to tap digital, tokenised assets

Trump renews pressure on European countries to stop buying oil from Russia

Instant ramen: From post-war Japan invention to global culinary staple

Topics :FranceLVMH

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story