Home / World News / 'He should be nice to Washington': Trump reacts to Mamdani's victory speech

'He should be nice to Washington': Trump reacts to Mamdani's victory speech

Donald Trump criticised New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's 'angry' victory speech, where the latter openly taunted the US President

Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani
US President Donald Trump (L) has repeatedly labelled Zohran Mamdani (R) a "communist". (Photos: Reuters, Facebook)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:36 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) responded to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s fiery victory speech, calling it “very angry” and warning the newly elected leader to be “a little bit respectful of Washington.”
 
Trump’s remarks came during an interview on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, where he was asked about Mamdani’s speech in which the Democratic Socialist had directly taunted him following his historic win.
 
“It’s a very dangerous statement to make, actually,” Trump said. “He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington because if he is not, he doesn’t have a chance of succeeding. And I want the city to succeed, so we’ll see what happens.” 
 
When asked whether he planned to reach out to Mamdani, Trump replied, “I would say he should reach out to us. That would be more appropriate.”
 

What did Mamdani say about Trump?

 
Zohran Mamdani, 34, the Democratic Socialist who won the New York City mayoral race by defeating Trump-backed rivals Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.
 
Addressing supporters after his win, Mamdani said the result demonstrated how to “defeat Trump” and vowed that New York would be “light in this moment of political darkness".
 
Speaking directly to the US President, Mamdani said: “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us. So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!”
 
During the campaign, Trump had warned he would block federal funds and place the city under federal control if Mamdani won. He also labelled Mamdani a “100 per cent communist lunatic”, calling his success a “dangerous shift” for the Democratic Party.
 

Communism has never worked: Trump

 
Speaking on Fox News, Trump reiterated his criticism of communist ideology. “Look, for a thousand years, communism has not worked,” he said. “It’s just communism, or the concept of communism, has not worked. I tend to doubt it’s going to work this time. It’s literally never worked.”
 
Earlier in the day, Trump addressed the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida, where he again called Mamdani a communist.
 
“On November 5, 2024, the American people reclaimed our government. We restored our sovereignty. We lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York, but we’ll take care of it — don’t worry about it,” he told the audience.
 
Trump accused Democrats of “installing a communist” to lead America’s largest city but added that he still wanted New York to succeed.
 
“But the communists, Marxists, socialists and globalists had their chance, and they delivered nothing but disaster. Now let’s see how a communist does in New York,” he said. “We’re going to see how that works out.”
 

Trump blames government shutdown for Republican losses

 
Trump also attributed recent Republican electoral setbacks to the ongoing government shutdown, which has now stretched into its fifth week.
 
“They [Democrats] always extend the deadline in past shutdowns,” Trump said. “You know, an extension is very easy — it’s done all the time. They’ve just become radicalised lunatics, actually, in a true sense. They should automatically extend, and we will make a deal as soon as they do.”
 
Trump said while he was not surprised by the election results of the Virginia and New York races, he expected New Jersey to do a "little better".
 
"I thought New Jersey would do a little bit better than that," Trump said. "The Cuomo situation, it's just, he had too many things against him. He had a lot of things against them. Curtis Sliwa tried very hard, but, you know, he's been there before. So, it was a pretty open shot that Mamdani had."
 
(with inputs from agencies)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 rattles Afghanistan, aftershocks likely

Philippines declares emergency after typhoon leaves 241 dead, missing

US to cut flight capacity by 10% at key airports as shutdown persists

Nissan Motor sells Yokohama's headquarters to Minth Group for $630 mn

Elon Musk the trillionaire? Debate over his Tesla pay package rages

Topics :Donald TrumpZohran MamdaniNew York CityUS RepublicansBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story