'He should be nice to Washington': Trump reacts to Mamdani's victory speech

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) responded to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s fiery victory speech, calling it “very angry” and warning the newly elected leader to be “a little bit respectful of Washington.”

Trump’s remarks came during an interview on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, where he was asked about Mamdani’s speech in which the Democratic Socialist had directly taunted him following his historic win.

“It’s a very dangerous statement to make, actually,” Trump said. “He has to be a little bit respectful of Washington because if he is not, he doesn’t have a chance of succeeding. And I want the city to succeed, so we’ll see what happens.”

During the campaign, Trump had warned he would block federal funds and place the city under federal control if Mamdani won. He also labelled Mamdani a “100 per cent communist lunatic”, calling his success a “dangerous shift” for the Democratic Party. Communism has never worked: Trump Speaking on Fox News, Trump reiterated his criticism of communist ideology. “Look, for a thousand years, communism has not worked,” he said. “It’s just communism, or the concept of communism, has not worked. I tend to doubt it’s going to work this time. It’s literally never worked.” Earlier in the day, Trump addressed the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida, where he again called Mamdani a communist.

“On November 5, 2024, the American people reclaimed our government. We restored our sovereignty. We lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York, but we’ll take care of it — don’t worry about it,” he told the audience. Trump accused Democrats of “installing a communist” to lead America’s largest city but added that he still wanted New York to succeed. “But the communists, Marxists, socialists and globalists had their chance, and they delivered nothing but disaster. Now let’s see how a communist does in New York,” he said. “We’re going to see how that works out.”

Trump blames government shutdown for Republican losses Trump also attributed recent Republican electoral setbacks to the ongoing government shutdown , which has now stretched into its fifth week. “They [Democrats] always extend the deadline in past shutdowns,” Trump said. “You know, an extension is very easy — it’s done all the time. They’ve just become radicalised lunatics, actually, in a true sense. They should automatically extend, and we will make a deal as soon as they do.” Trump said while he was not surprised by the election results of the Virginia and New York races, he expected New Jersey to do a "little better".