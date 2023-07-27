Home / World News / French Prez Macron to visit Sri Lanka on Friday, to hold bilateral talks

French Prez Macron to visit Sri Lanka on Friday, to hold bilateral talks

Macron will be on his return home from a 5-day visit to the Pacific islands of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu, President Wickremesinghe's office said

Press Trust of India Colombo
The official visit by Macron is the first such by a French president to Sri Lanka, officials said.

Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Colombo on July 28 on his maiden trip for bilateral talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe, it was announced on Thursday.

Macron will be on his return home from a 5-day visit to the Pacific islands of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu, President Wickremesinghe's office said.

The official visit by Macron is the first such by a French president to Sri Lanka, officials said.

Macron is to meet with Wickremesinghe for bilateral talks Friday evening before leaving early Saturday morning.

Wickremesinghe had met Macron in Paris in June during the heads of state sessions of the Conference for a new global financial agreement.

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

