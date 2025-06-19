Home / World News / Freshworks appoints Ian Tickle as Chief of Global Field Operations

Tickle, previously interim CGFO and head of international sales, will lead Freshworks' global field operations and growth strategy, reporting directly to CEO Dennis Woodside

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc on Thursday announced the appointment of Ian Tickle as Chief of Global Field Operations (CGFO). Tickle, who has served in this capacity on an interim basis since April while maintaining his role as Senior Vice-President and General Manager of International Sales, will now take on the position full-time to drive the company’s field sales-led growth through new business and customer expansion globally.
 
Tickle joined Freshworks one year ago, bringing extensive global leadership experience in enterprise software. Prior to Freshworks, he was President and Chief Revenue Officer at Domo and Vice-President, EMEA, SaaS Solutions, at Oracle. Throughout his career, Tickle has demonstrated expertise in scaling global sales operations, driving revenue growth in competitive markets, and leading organisations through critical transformation initiatives. 
 
“Since joining Freshworks, Ian has distinguished himself as a customer champion and exceptional leader, working across the organisation to deliver results for our users, our teams, and our company,” said Dennis Woodside, Chief Executive Officer and President at Freshworks. “He's made a big impact in a short time, and I am excited to see this momentum continue under his leadership as demand for our uncomplicated IT and customer service software grows.”
 
In Q1 2025, Tickle was instrumental in helping the team to a strong finish, with the company reporting revenue growth of 19 per cent year-on-year to $196.3 million, operating cash flow margin of 30 per cent, and adjusted free cash flow margin of 28 per cent.
 
In his new role, Tickle will continue to report directly to Chief Executive Officer Dennis Woodside and serve as part of the company's management team. Based in Freshworks’ London office, he is strategically positioned to maintain the company’s strong global connectivity and reach. 
 
"I'm honoured to take on this role permanently and excited about the opportunities ahead for our global field operations," said Ian Tickle, Chief of Global Field Operations at Freshworks. “From day one, my focus has been on building a world-class team that partners across the business to deliver meaningful impact for our customers, our people, and the company. This new role gives me the opportunity to extend that impact more broadly, while staying deeply connected to the needs of our global markets.”

Topics :Freshworkssenior-level executivesIT serviceIT services

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

