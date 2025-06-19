Trump hints at Iran strike as West Asia conflict enters seventh day

US officials are now preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days, as tensions flare up in West Asia following six days of missile attacks between Israel and Iran.

Trump has recently changed his stance on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. A week ago, when the conflict escalated, Trump was urging for diplomacy to reach a deal with Tehran on nuclear disarmament.

The report suggests that waiting for a few days before striking Iran allows the latter additional runway to show Trump that they are willing to give up some uranium enrichment capabilities to deter a US attack.

Israel–Iran conflict

On 13 June, Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' and targeted nuclear sites in Iran's capital city, Tehran. The conflict escalated after tensions rose over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. Following Israeli strikes, Iran retaliated, and the conflict has now entered its seventh day with no end in sight.