Home / Industry / News / Hiring in IT sector expands by 16% in April on AI, cloud push: Report

India's IT hiring grew last month, marking a sharp rebound from fluctuations over previous years, the report 'the foundit Insights Tracker (fit)' by jobs platform foundit said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Hiring in the IT sector grew 16 per cent year-on-year in April, driven by factors such as AI adoption, cloud modernisation, and the continued expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), a report said on Friday.

GCCs played a significant role in this hiring growth, contributing over 1,10,000 new tech jobs in FY25, and ramping up demand for roles like data engineering, DevOps, and enterprise architecture, it added.

The report further said that skill-based hiring continued to dominate, with 62 per cent of IT employers prioritising practical expertise over formal qualifications.

Top in-demand domains included AI/ML, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics, which together account for 95 per cent of job postings in the IT sector, it stated.

Cities like Coimbatore (40 per cent) Ahmedabad (17 per cent), and Baroda (15 per cent) recorded remarkable annual hiring growth driven by hybrid work models and cost advantages, said the report.

Metro hubs like Bengaluru (9 per cent), Mumbai (9 per cent), and Delhi NCR (7 per cent) continued to lead hiring for leadership and specialist roles, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : technology jobs Jobs in IT sector Indian IT Sector hiring in IT sector India's IT sector

First Published: May 09 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

