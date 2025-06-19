Trump calls Jerome Powell 'real dummy', 'worst' as Fed holds rates steady

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump posted a link to an article titled 'Fannie, Freddie Regulator: Powell Should Cut Rates or Quit', which reported that the regulator overseeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac urged Powell to step down if he continues to resist cutting interest rates. The call came after the Fed opted to leave short-term rates unchanged again on Wednesday (local time).

The decision reflects the central bank’s cautious stance amid lingering inflation pressures and heightened economic uncertainty. While the Fed’s updated projections still signal two rate cuts later this year, policymakers indicated a slower pace of easing in 2026 and 2027.

Projections also pointed to weaker growth and persistent inflation. US GDP growth for 2025 was downgraded to 1.4 per cent; in comparison, the US economy grew 2.5 per cent last year. Meanwhile, core inflation was revised up to 3.1 per cent, above the Fed's 2 per cent target. The unemployment forecast ticked higher to 4.5 per cent.

“Uncertainty about the economic outlook has diminished but remains elevated,” the FOMC said in its statement. Powell added, “We are well-positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments.”