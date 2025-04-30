Home / World News / Freshworks reports 19% revenue growth in Q1, reaching $196.3 million

We continue to outperform because businesses are choosing Freshworks for our uncomplicated customer and employee service solutions, he said in a company statement on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Freshworks, a people-first artificial intelligence service software provider, reported a 19 per cent increase in revenue for the JanuaryMarch 2025 quarter, reaching USD 196.3 million, a top official said.

The company had recorded revenue of USD 165.1 million during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Commenting on the financial performance, Freshworks Chief Executive Officer and President Dennis Woodside said: Freshworks had another fantastic quarter, outperforming our previously provided financial estimates in Q1, with revenue growing 19 per cent year-on-year to USD 196.3 million, an operating cash flow margin of 30 per cent, and an adjusted free cash flow margin of 28 per cent.

We continue to outperform because businesses are choosing Freshworks for our uncomplicated customer and employee service solutions, he said in a company statement on Wednesday.

The number of customers contributing more than USD 5,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was 23,275 during the quarter under reviewan increase of 13 per cent year-on-year.

Regarding the outlook for the year, the company said in its statement that it expects to register revenue of USD 197.3 to USD 200.3 million in the second quarter, and USD 815.3 to USD 824.32 million for the full year 2025.

Freshworks also noted that during the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, it launched a new global partner programme with expanded offerings for resellers and service delivery.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

