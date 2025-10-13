Germany plans to acquire armoured vehicles worth almost $7 billion

The German government will order 424 new wheeled armoured vehicles for almost 7 billion euros ($8.11 billion), according to finance ministry documents seen by Reuters on Monday.

The lower house of parliament's budget committee is set to approve the arms deal for the country's army in the next few days.

The largest part of the Bundeswehr deal is a framework agreement with the defence group General Dynamics for the development and procurement of 274 scout vehicles worth around 3.5 billion euros, with the first deliveries planned for 2028.

The second project entails the procurement of 150 "Schakal" wheeled armoured infantry fighting vehicles for around 3.4 billion euros.