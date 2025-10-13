Brookfield, Bloom Energy to launch up to $5 bn AI infra partnership

Brookfield Asset Management said on Monday it will invest up to $5 billion in Bloom Energy's fuel cell technology to power artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

Shares of Bloom Energy were up 25% at $108.84 in premarket trading.

Brookfield has been investing heavily in Europe and earlier this year laid out plans to invest 20 billion euros ($23.15 billion) to develop AI projects in France, making it Europe's largest AI infrastructure cluster.

The two companies said they are working on the design and delivery of AI factories globally, including a site in Europe that will be announced before the end of the year.