Home / World News / Goldman Sachs sees senior exits amid leadership reshuffle, dealmaking pause

Goldman Sachs sees senior exits amid leadership reshuffle, dealmaking pause

Despite the departures, Goldman still tops Wall Street's league tables for mergers and acquisitions, and its fee volumes have also surged close to levels in 2021

Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Goldman Sachs has lost more than a dozen senior investment bankers this year, a higher number than normal, after internal shakeups and a sluggish start to 2025 drove them to seek new opportunities, according to three sources familiar with the situation. 
Some bankers left because they expected to be passed over for promotions this year, including to Goldman's elite partner class, while others exited because they expected meager bonuses after dealmaking stalled in the first half, according to two of the sources familiar with the situation who declined to be identified discussing personnel matters. 
The scale of departures is being reported by Reuters for the first time. 
Despite the departures, Goldman still tops Wall Street's league tables for mergers and acquisitions, and its fee volumes have also surged close to levels in 2021. Its broader investment banking net revenue in the nine months of the year rose to the highest since 2021, according to data from Dealogic. 
The bankers who departed this year joined rivals including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, while others joined boutiques like Evercore. 
"We always look to run our firm in service of our clients and shareholders," a bank spokesperson said in a statement. "Goldman Sachs succeeds because of our exceptional teams and strength of our franchise." The bank will elevate new partners this year. In 2024, it appointed 95 new partners, including 26 women. 
It advised Electronic Arts on its $55 billion sale to a consortium of private equity firms and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund this year, and also advised Holcim on the spinoff of its North American business Amrize, now valued at $26 billion. 
"There have been fewer deals overall, but larger in size, requiring less headcount," said Stephen Biggar, a banking analyst at Argus Research. 
Megadeals across the industry jumped to $1.26 trillion in global mergers and acquisitions during the third quarter, up 40% year over year, according to Dealogic data. But 8,912 deals were signed, down 16% from last year, the worst third-quarter for deal volume in 20 years, according to the data. 
The surge in investment banking has also boosted Goldman's shares, which are up nearly 38% this year, outperforming the S&P Financial index's 11% rise. 
LEADERSHIP CHANGES 
Goldman made major leadership changes this year, introducing co-heads across its major divisions and adding six new members to its management committee. The firm also created a new financing division. 
The Wall Street giant also pulled forward annual staffing cuts to the second quarter this year from September. The exercise typically targets a headcount reduction of 3% to 5% based on performance. Headcount fell 2% to 45,900 employees in the second quarter versus the first, according to a company filing. 
"The expectation for the bigger M&A environment has been in place for some time," said Macrae Sykes, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds. "As such, I believe that Goldman Sachs is well prepared to take advantage of the tailwinds given their franchise and broad-based banking capabilities. Headcount may fluctuate, but not, in my opinion, the productiveness of the firm's banking culture."

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China switches trade files to WPS-only format, shutting out MS Word

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win Nobel Prize in Economics

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics

JPMorgan unveils $1.5 trn plan to boost investments in US industries

Pentagon plans $1 bn mineral stockpile to counter China's supply control

Topics :Goldman Sachsinvestment bankersGlobal central bankersJPMorgan Chase & Co

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story