Brookfield to buy remaining stake in Oaktree for nearly $3 billion

Investment firm Brookfield said on Monday it would buy the remaining 26% stake in Oaktree Capital Management, a manager of distressed debt assets, for about $3 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Brookfield Asset Management and its parent Brookfield will fund roughly $1.6 billion and $1.4 billion of the purchase price, respectively.

Brookfield had bought most of Oaktree for roughly $5 billion in 2019, creating an alternative asset manager juggernaut to compete against heavyweights such as Blackstone.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.