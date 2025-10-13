Home / World News / Brookfield to buy remaining stake in Oaktree for nearly $3 billion

Brookfield to buy remaining stake in Oaktree for nearly $3 billion

Under the terms of the deal, Brookfield Asset Management and its parent Brookfield will fund roughly $1.6 billion and $1.4 billion of the purchase price, respectively

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)
Brookfield had bought most of Oaktree for roughly $5 billion in 2019, creating an alternative asset manager juggernaut to compete against heavyweights such as Blackstone. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Investment firm Brookfield said on Monday it would buy the remaining 26% stake in Oaktree Capital Management, a manager of distressed debt assets, for about $3 billion. 
Under the terms of the deal, Brookfield Asset Management and its parent Brookfield will fund roughly $1.6 billion and $1.4 billion of the purchase price, respectively. 
Brookfield had bought most of Oaktree for roughly $5 billion in 2019, creating an alternative asset manager juggernaut to compete against heavyweights such as Blackstone.
 
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win Nobel Prize in Economics

Goldman Sachs sees senior exits amid leadership reshuffle, dealmaking pause

China switches trade files to WPS-only format, shutting out MS Word

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics

JPMorgan unveils $1.5 trn plan to boost investments in US industries

Topics :BrookfieldStake saleBlackstone

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story