Golden Globes find new broadcast home at CBS after years of scandal

\The 81st Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, CBS and the Globes announced Friday. The show will also be available on the CBS app

AP New York
Golden Globes Award (Photo: www.goldenglobes.com)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
The Golden Globes have found a new broadcast home at CBS after the troubled awards show lost its longtime home at NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was dissolved after years of scandal.

The 81st Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, CBS and the Globes announced Friday. The show will also be available on the CBS app.

The network declined to comment on the terms of the deal, including how long the agreement runs for.

NBC broadcast the 2023 Globes on a one-year basis after the 2022 edition was essentially cancelled. After a 2021 report revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members, stars and studios boycotted the Globes before returning for this year's awards.

After the 2023 broadcast, held on a Tuesday evening, NBC opted not to renew its contract. A near-record low of 6.3 million viewers tuned in, according to Nielsen.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has since been reorganised and no longer exists in name. Earlier this year, Dick Clark Production, a property of Penske Media, and Eldridge Industries, a holding company owned by the billionaire investor Todd Boehly, acquired rights and properties to the Globes. A newly formed, for-profit organisation will vote on the awards.

CBS, which also broadcasts the Grammys, aired the Globes in 1981 and 1982 before the award show ran for years on NBC.

Topics :Golden Globe AwardsbroadcastersUnited States

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

