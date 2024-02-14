Goldman, JP Morgan launch $5 billion loan for KKR's Cotiviti stake deal

By Paula Seligson, Jeannine Amodeo and John Sage

A group of banks launched a $5 billion loan sale on Wednesday to help finance KKR & Co.’s purchase of a stake in Cotiviti Inc., according to a person with knowledge of the matter.



The sale is broken up into a $4.4 billion floating rate term loan led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and a $600 million fixed rate term loan led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the person added. KKR Capital Markets is part of both transactions.

Pricing discussions on the seven-year floating rate loan are for 3.5 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and a discounted price of 99.5 cents on the dollar, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a private deal.

KKR’s agreement to buy the stake from Veritas Capital values the healthcare analytics company at about $11 billion, other people said. KKR worked the phones in recent weeks to round up investors willing to provide the committed financing, Bloomberg previously reported.

It’s a win for Wall Street banks that competed with private credit funds to provide one of the biggest debt packages in months. Both groups have been jockeying to finance a limited number of leveraged buyouts as private equity sponsors struggle to sell their portfolio companies.

