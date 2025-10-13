Pentagon plans $1 bn mineral stockpile to counter China's supply control

Thehas moved to buy up to $1 billion worth of critical minerals as part of a major stockpiling drive aimed at reducing dependence on China for key metals used in defence and technology, Financial Times reported. The move comes amid rising concerns in Washington over Beijing’s dominance in global mineral supply chains. China controls over 80% of global rare-earth refining, according to the US National Defense Lab.

The US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), which manages the national stockpile, outlined the plan in recent public filings. The effort builds on measures introduced during the Trump administration to safeguard supply lines after China imposed export restrictions on several essential materials.

Beijing’s latest export curbs on rare earths have deepened fears in the West about long-term access to these materials. In response,announced a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, saying China should not be allowed to “hold the world captive”.

• Around $245 million of antimony from the US Antimony Corporation

A sector executive said the plans reflect Washington’s growing awareness of how critical these materials are and its push to support domestic production, the news report said.

Prices surge amid supply fears

Prices for several minerals have soared following China’s export cuts. Germanium prices have jumped, causing panic among Western traders, while antimony trioxide prices have nearly doubled in a year. Automakers, too, are facing difficulties securing rare earth materials needed for electric vehicles and batteries.

The Pentagon is tapping funds from Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA), which allocates $7.5 billion for critical minerals. Of this, $2 billion will be used to expand the national defence stockpile by 2026-27. Another $5 billion will go toward securing supply chains, and $500 million will back a new credit programme to attract private investment, the news report said.