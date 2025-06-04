Home / World News / Google agrees to reforms in $500 mn antitrust settlement with shareholders

Google agrees to reforms in $500 mn antitrust settlement with shareholders

Google parent Alphabet will invest $500 million over a decade to overhaul compliance under a shareholder antitrust lawsuit

Google logo
Google agrees to spend $500 million overhaul in antitrust settlement | Photo: Reuters
Vasudha Mukherjee
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Google’s parent company Alphabet has agreed to invest $500 million over the next decade to overhaul its global compliance structure, under a proposed settlement in a shareholder lawsuit over antitrust violations. The agreement, filed in a federal court in California, marks a significant concession as Google faces intensifying regulatory scrutiny in the United States.
 
The settlement stems from a 2021 derivative lawsuit filed by shareholders, led by two Michigan pension funds, who accused Alphabet’s top executives—including Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai and co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin—of breaching their fiduciary duties by exposing the company to mounting antitrust risks. The suit alleges that Google’s dominance in search, digital advertising, Android, and app distribution was maintained through anti-competitive practices that have led to multiple legal setbacks and damaged the company’s reputation.
 

Alphabet to establish compliance oversight board and executive team

As part of the deal, Alphabet will create a standalone board committee focussed solely on risk and compliance, a responsibility previously handled by its audit committee. In addition, a senior executive-level committee will be formed to address regulatory challenges, with a direct reporting line to CEO Pichai. A third body, comprising product managers and internal compliance experts, will provide technical oversight.
 
According to lawyers for the shareholders, the reforms are expected to bring about a “deeply rooted culture change” and must be maintained for at least four years.
 
Alphabet has not admitted any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement.
 

Shareholder lawsuit accuses Google of antitrust violations

While shareholders will not receive direct monetary compensation, their legal team plans to seek up to $80 million in legal fees, in addition to the $500 million Alphabet has committed to spending on reforms.
 
Shareholders’ attorney Patrick Coughlin described the reforms as “rarely achieved” in such cases and among the most significant regulatory compliance settlements of its kind. “We didn’t see the board getting the fulsome reports it should have gotten regarding antitrust risks,” he said.
 
In a statement, a Google spokesperson said, “Over the years, we have devoted substantial resources to building robust compliance processes. To avoid protracted litigation, we’re willing to make these commitments as we continue to prioritise our compliance obligations.”
 

Google’s legal setbacks mount across US antitrust cases

The settlement follows a series of major legal defeats for Google. In August 2023, a federal judge ruled that the company had illegally maintained its monopoly in search. Another ruling in April 2024 found Google in violation of antitrust law in the digital advertising sector.
 
In late 2023, a California judge reprimanded Google for failing to preserve internal communications in the ‘Epic Games’ lawsuit, where a jury concluded that the company had abused its Play Store dominance for financial gain.
 
Regulators, including the US Department of Justice, are now calling for sweeping remedies, such as the divestiture of the Chrome browser and mandatory data-sharing with competitors. Judge Amit Mehta, who ruled against Google in the search case, is expected to deliver a final decision on possible remedies by August 2025.
 

Google faces regulatory scrutiny in UK, EU, Canada and China

Outside the United States, Alphabet continues to face regulatory scrutiny in several jurisdictions. The company is contesting a £5 billion class action lawsuit in the United Kingdom and is under investigation in China for alleged monopoly practices.
 
Regulatory authorities in Canada and the European Union are also examining Google’s market behaviour, focussing on potential non-compliance and abuse of dominance.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics :GoogleGoogle AntitrustGoogle anti-trust caseAlphabetBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

