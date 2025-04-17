Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Google broke law by dominating online ad tech market, rules US judge

Google broke law by dominating online ad tech market, rules US judge

US court rules Google broke antitrust laws in ad tech market, paving way for possible breakup of its ad business. DOJ pushes for sale of key units like Google Ad Manager

google, google logo

In the past, Google has considered selling parts of its ad business to address competition concerns raised by European regulators, according to reports. | (Photo: Reuters)

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google was found guilty of unlawfully controlling key parts of the online advertising market, according to a ruling by a US federal judge on Thursday (April 17). The decision marks a major setback for the tech giant in an antitrust case brought by the US government.
 
Judge Leonie Brinkema, based in Alexandria, Virginia, observed that Google had unfairly held monopoly power in two critical areas: publisher ad servers and ad exchanges, which help connect advertisers with websites and apps. However, she noted there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Google had a monopoly in advertiser ad networks. 
 
The ruling paves the way for the US Department of Justice to push for the breakup of parts of Google's advertising business. The government has already proposed that Google should divest its Google Ad Manager, which includes both the ad server and ad exchange units.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Chief Justice lets Trump fire 2 officials; Fed Chair Powell's job at risk?

US supreme court

US SC asks Trump govt to bring back man wrongly deported to El Salvador

US Supreme court

US Supreme Court puts hold on reinstatement of fired federal employees

US Supreme court

US Supreme Court allows Trump admin to deport Venezuelans under wartime law

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

US denies Tahawwur Rana's plea seeking stay on his extradition to India

 
Trial details and Google's response
 
The recent ruling follows a three-week trial that took place last year, led by the Justice Department and several US states. During the proceedings, government lawyers accused Google of using unfair tactics to maintain its dominance — such as acquiring competitors, locking customers into its ecosystem, and controlling the mechanisms of digital ad transactions. 
 
Google defended itself by arguing that the case placed too much emphasis on past behaviour. Its legal team claimed the company had taken steps to make its tools more open and compatible with other platforms. They also pointed to increasing competition from companies like Amazon and Comcast, particularly as ad spending shifts towards mobile apps and streaming services.
 
Google's ongoing legal challenges
 
This is not the only legal trouble Google is facing. A separate court in Washington is set to begin a trial next week, where the Justice Department is seeking major changes to Google’s search business — including the possible sale of the Chrome browser.
 
In the past, Google has reportedly considered selling parts of its advertising business to address competition concerns raised by European regulators.

More From This Section

US China flag, US-China flag

China confirms ongoing tariff talks with US, calls for fair resolution

US China, US China flag

US House panel calls China's DeepSeek AI a 'profound threat' to security

interest rates, banks, bank rates, lending, loans

ECB cuts rates again to help economy weather erratic US trade policy

Jerome Powell

Trump says Fed chair Powell's termination can't 'come fast enough!

google, google logo

Google sued for $6.6 billion in UK for abusing dominance in search

Topics : US Supreme Court top court judgments Google Antitrust Google Chrome Google ads Judges Google AdWords BS Web Reports BS web team Tech firms monopolies competition law Competition Act competition Google anti-trust case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon