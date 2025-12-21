Elon Musk becomes first in world to get past $700 bn after Tesla pay ruling

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk became the first person in history to be worth more than $700 billion after the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated a massive stock options award that had been struck down last year.

With the options reinstated, Tesla has once again become Musk’s most valuable asset. He owns about 12 per cent of the electric vehicle maker’s common stock, valued at roughly $199 billion. Combined with the restored options, Musk’s total Tesla holdings are estimated at $338 billion.

This figure does not include a separate performance-linked pay package approved by Tesla shareholders in November, described as the largest corporate compensation plan in history. That award could eventually grant Musk stock worth up to $1 trillion if Tesla meets long-term growth and valuation targets.

SpaceX and billionaire gap

Musk’s second-largest asset is his estimated 42 per cent stake in SpaceX, valued at around $336 billion based on a recent private tender offer that priced the aerospace company at about $800 billion. Reports have suggested SpaceX could pursue an initial public offering as early as 2026.

The Tesla CEO's fortune now exceeds that of Google co-founder Larry Page, the world’s second-richest person, by nearly $500 billion, according to Forbes, underscoring the scale of his lead at the top of the global rich list.