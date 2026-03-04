How much Trump's military adventure in Iran has cost the US so far

The United States’ military action against Iran has already imposed a major financial burden, with early estimates suggesting the cost has crossed the $1 billion mark.

According to a Forbes report, the American military activity linked to the conflict had already cost more than $600 million even before the main strikes began, including expenses tied to positioning forces and preparing military assets in the region. Once the strikes and expanded operations were included, the overall cost was likely well above $1 billion, as per the Forbes analysis.

These expenses include the cost of deploying aircraft and naval assets, operating military equipment, and launching precision weapons, all of which contribute to the rising financial burden of the conflict.

Another estimate by the Center for New American Security suggests that the first 24 hours of military action alone cost roughly $779 million. Military spending is only part of the total cost Economists have warned that the direct cost of military operations represents only one portion of the broader financial impact. According to Kent Smetters, director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model, the conflict could impose far higher costs on the United States depending on how long it continues, reported Fortune. Smetters estimated that the direct military cost of the conflict could reach around $65 billion. If the conflict expands or lasts longer, those military expenses could rise to about $95 billion, the estimate suggests.

These projections include the cost of military operations, equipment use, replacement of weapons and munitions, and other operational expenses associated with sustained military engagement. Wider economic losses could push costs far higher The broader economic impact of the conflict could significantly exceed direct military spending. According to Smetters’ analysis cited by Fortune, the total economic cost to the United States could reach as much as $210 billion if the conflict continues and disrupts economic activity. This estimate incorporates both the direct cost of the military campaign and wider economic effects linked to the conflict. The analysis suggests that roughly $115 billion of the total projected impact could come from wider economic disruption, including changes in energy markets, trade flows and financial conditions.

Energy markets remain a key economic risk One of the most immediate economic concerns linked to the conflict involves global energy markets. The military conflict has raised concerns about instability in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Any disruption to the passage of oil through the strait could push energy prices higher and add pressure to global markets. Reports suggest that rising oil prices and market volatility could amplify the economic consequences of the conflict beyond direct military spending. Final cost will depend on the length of the conflict While early estimates indicate the conflict has already cost more than $1 billion, economists say the final financial impact remains uncertain.