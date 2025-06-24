Home / World News / Google may have to offer rival search options, says UK antitrust watchdog

Google may have to offer rival search options, says UK antitrust watchdog

The choice screens would let users easily select and switch between search services", which could potentially include AI assistants, it said

Google
The CMA's move could have significant implications for businesses and consumers in the UK, Google said. (Photo: Reuters)
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Google could be forced to let British users choose whether to use rival search services, the country's antitrust watchdog said Tuesday as it proposed using new digital regulations to boost competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority said its priority measures include requiring Google to present users with choice screens when they use key products like the Chrome browser and Android mobile operating system.

The choice screens would let users easily select and switch between search services", which could potentially include AI assistants, it said.

The watchdog is seeking to give Google a strategic market status label under the new UK digital rules. That would give it the power to use targeted measures to impose changes to specific aspects of its search operations in the UK.

The CMA's move could have significant implications for businesses and consumers in the UK, Google said.

Oliver Bethell, Google's senior director of competition, noted in a prepared statement that CMA reiterated that strategic market status' doesn't imply that anti-competitive behaviour has taken place, "yet this announcement presents clear challenges to critical areas of our business in the UK.

The watchdog has until October 13 to decide on whether to give Google the label.

It has drawn up three other initial priority measures that it would carry out if it goes ahead.

Google would have to make its search results ranking and presentation fair and non-discriminatory, and give businesses an effective way to complain if they've been treated unfairly.

Publishers should be given choice and transparency about how their content collected by Google is used for AI services, such as AI-generated overviews that have been appearing at the top of search results.

The CMA also wants to ensure people can easily transfer their data, such as their Google search history, to other businesses, which the CMA said could foster innovative new products and services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

We can wait and see course of economy before going for rate cut: Powell

Trump slams Israel, Iran for violating ceasefire hours after announcement

Germany to raise defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP in 2029

'Do not drop those bombs': Trump warns Israel amid ceasefire violations

$500 million wedding, 1 sinking city: Jeff Bezos' Venice bash sparks uproar

Topics :GoogleUKGoogle Chrome Android

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story