'Do not drop those bombs': Trump warns Israel amid ceasefire violations

US President Donald Trump warned Israel against further bombing Iran, calling it a major ceasefire breach, and urged pilots to return as tensions simmer following a fragile truce

US President Donald Trump
United States President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Amid renewed tensions and reported ceasefire violations between Iran and Israel on Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump issued a strong message to Israel, warning it against further airstrikes. He called on Israeli authorities to "not drop those bombs" and to recall their pilots, calling any such action a “major violation” of the ceasefire.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now! Donald J. Trump, President of the United States.” 
 
Trump says ceasefire remains in effect
 
Attempting to reassure both nations, Trump added in a follow-up post that the ceasefire is still in force and that no further harm should come to either side. “Israel is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! Donald J. Trump, President of the United States,” he posted. 
 
In a third post, the US President said, “Iran will never rebuild their nuclear facilities!” 
 
Ceasefire follows 12-day conflict and regional escalation
 
Trump’s warning came hours after the formal announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, brokered by the United States. The truce went into effect on Tuesday morning, ending 12 days of intense conflict.
 
The war began after Israel launched a series of targeted strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military sites, in an operation dubbed Rising Lion, aiming to neutralise what it described as a growing “nuclear threat”.
 
In response to the Israeli attacks, the United States deployed B-2 bombers that struck Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities—further escalating the situation and drawing threats of retaliation from Tehran. 
 
Iran retaliates, US responds with ceasefire proposal
 
The conflict reached a critical point when Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on a US military base in Qatar, prompting urgent diplomatic efforts that led to the ceasefire declaration.
 
While the ceasefire was initially welcomed, accusations of violations—including fresh missile activity from both sides—have reignited fears of renewed hostilities, placing the region on edge once again.
 

Topics :Donald TrumpIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsCeasefire Violation

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

