Google halts 80-acre San Jose campus due to economic slowdown: Report



According to the report, Google has no plans to revive the project in the near future. Google has stopped the construction of its proposed 80-acre campus in San Jose, California, after the first demolition phase, CNBC reported.



Google's parent company Alphabet's revenue and profits were below expectations due to the volatile economic climate that negatively affected its advertising business in the last quarter of 2020. Google secured approval to build an 80-acre campus in California's San Jose which was to include office space, housing units, and public parks. The campus was to have 7.3 million square feet of office space.



Google will be announcing its financial results for the latest quarter next week. According to the report the project has been halted with no further communication on when work will be resumed.



According to experts, most tech companies overspent as the demand for online services peaked during the pandemic and failed to foresee and prepare for the slowdown. Recently, Alphabet implemented major cost-cutting measures, including laying off 12,000 employees representing nearly 6 per cent of its workforce, to reckon with slowing sales growth after headcount swelled before and during the Covid pandemic.