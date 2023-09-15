Google's Sundar Pichai joins CEOs in White House meeting on immigration

Alphabet Inc.’s Sundar Pichai and Accenture PLC’s Julie Sweet were among nearly 40 chief executives to press the White House on immigration and offer potential solutions in a Thursday meeting as concerns mount that undocumented migrants are straining resources in major cities across the US.
The group, Welcome.US, a refugee resettlement nonprofit, met with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and pledged new resources for refugees who arrive in America. Commitments included credits for ride-share services and public transportation, pro bono legal services, workforce training, and support for the government’s public service announcement campaign seeking to divert those entering the country illegally to new refugee pathways. That campaign was unveiled by the administration earlier this year.