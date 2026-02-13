Limiting access to global technology could backfire on EU, warns Google

Europe’s push to become more self-reliant in technology could end up slowing its own growth if it limits access to global digital tools, a senior executive at Google has cautioned, Financial Times reported.

The warning comes at a time when policymakers in the region are actively working to reduce dependence on foreign tech companies, especially those based in the United States.

Kent Walker, the company’s president of global affairs and chief legal officer, said Europe is facing what he described as a “competitive paradox". He explained that while the region wants to boost growth and innovation, it is also putting restrictions on the very technologies that could help it achieve those goals.

Walker noted that Google provides significant value across Europe through its services. According to him, creating barriers that make it harder to use advanced technologies could ultimately harm the region rather than help it. He also pointed out that technology is evolving very quickly, and limiting access to leading tools at such a time could slow businesses and reduce opportunities for innovation, the news report said. Push for digital sovereignty The debate comes as leaders from the European Union met in Belgium to discuss ways to strengthen the region’s competitiveness in an uncertain global economy. In recent months, Europe’s push for “digital sovereignty” has gained momentum. Policymakers want stronger control over key technologies and infrastructure. This effort has also been influenced by geopolitical concerns, including fears that foreign policy shifts under US President Donald Trump could lead to a widening technology divide between the US and Europe, the news report said.

European companies are already responding to this trend. French AI start-up Mistral recently reported a sharp surge in revenue, driven by growing demand from businesses seeking alternatives to American technology providers, the news report said. ALSO READ: Google offers exit package to select GBO staff who are 'ready to move on' The European Union is expected to unveil a “tech sovereignty package” in the coming months. This plan will focus on strengthening local cloud systems and improving the region’s independence in software and digital infrastructure. Call for an 'open' approach Walker urged policymakers to adopt what he called an “open digital sovereignty” model. He said Europe should aim to maintain control over critical technologies while still benefiting from global innovation.

He suggested that one possible solution would be partnerships between US and European firms. Such collaborations, he said, could allow data to remain locally stored and ensure compliance with European rules, while still giving businesses access to advanced tools. Rising tensions over regulation Differences between the European Union and Washington have grown in recent years, particularly over digital rules and policies such as restrictions on social media use by children. French President Emmanuel Macron has indicated that more disputes over technology regulation between the two sides are likely in the near future. Walker said he hopes conflicts can be avoided, stressing that global companies depend on consistent and predictable rules. He added that operating under widely different regulations across countries makes it harder to build and deliver digital services.